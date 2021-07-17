The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m, Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales — Wee Tales (ages birth to 5 years). This week our theme is “Wet, Wild Tales.”
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)
• 7 to 8 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, “Fly Girls,” by Keith O’Brien, (ages 8-12). The We Be Book N’ Book Club is suitable for children aged 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture. Titles even include some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. Email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com at least a day before the meeting for a Zoom link to the discussion.
TUESDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 1 to 2 p.m., Teen Tales: “Ali Baba and the Forty Aliens.” Alberto Barbarino is a loner. He is also a thief. What happens when his greedy older brother discovers his secret? Although the aliens in this story look like humans, there is just something off about them. Can you find the impostor? Learn how to make your own “Among Us” plushie. Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)
WEDNESDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, Wild Wednesday at Waterworks Park. The program will be held at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana) and registration is necessary. This week will continue with the theme “Wild, Wet Tales.” Miranda “Mandy” Smith, Southwest Region education specialist of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, will present some cool information on the wet critters that inhabit Pennsylvania streams and lakes. She’ll also lead a hands-on activity. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to Friday and registrants will be notified via email, Facebook and on the website calendar.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)
THURSDAY
The library is now offering updated browsing hours on Thursdays and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for patrons to enter the building to browse and check out books.
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 3 to 4 p.m., Tails and Tales, Short Tales (ages 6-12). Virtual 2021 summer reading library program. Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included. All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org and will continue with the theme “Wild, Wet Tales.”
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)
FRIDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Code Brave (grades 3-5)
• 3 to 4:30 p.m., Code Brave (grades 6-8)