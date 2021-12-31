The Indiana Free Library would like to wish the public a very Happy New Year.
The library will offer in-house programming that starts Monday. Participants are invited to Book Babies, Craft House and Storytime at the Hen House programs, which will now be held in the library. Registration is required, and participants will not be admitted without registration in advance.
The public is asked to help library staff provide this in-person opportunity by wearing masks of older than age 3.
“We appreciate your support and are very excited to be able to see you in the library again,” officials said in a news release.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department. Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 7 to 8 p.m. The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month in the Community Room at the Library. Members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service. For information email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a program for kids age 2-6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library. Sometimes the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards work on an easy, fun craft with all materials provided. Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes. Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. Like to cook and share recipes? Want to try something new once in a while? IFL Taster’s Club will meet every first Wednesday of the month to share a cooking experience with other members. A cookbook will be chosen from the library’s collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home, and bring it into the library to share with the others at the meeting. Participants can also share their tips for making the dish, any substitutions they might have made, and their critique of the recipe. The meeting will be held in the Community Room.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. Join us for our monthly Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome and public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html
SATURDAY
