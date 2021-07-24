The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
3 – 4 p.m., Tails and Tales – Wee Tales (Ages Birth – 5 years). This week the theme is “Those Beautiful Bird Tales.”
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. – 12 p.m, IFL American History Book Club, “A Storm of Witchcraft,” by Emerson W.Baker.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss its latest reading in American history.
Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service. The group is now meeting safely in person.
Please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion for the location of the meeting.
• 1 – 2 p.m., Teen Tales: “Becoming Charise.” A tiny hope can make a big difference to anyone.
Charise, friendless, bullied, “Geekstein,” idolizes Einstein who left school at 15, and is offered a recommendation to elite Bayley Academy by her science teacher Mr. Mahfouz.
But when her Aunt Tamara refuses, Mr. Mahfouz offers extra help so she can try again next year.
The ugly duckling “never was a duckling in the first place.”
Everyone needs a little self-confidence boost. And one way to do that is to take care of ourselves.
Learn how to make a relaxing bath bomb to help with a little self-care. Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wild Wednesday at Waterworks Park. The final program will be held at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, Indiana, PA 15701) and registration is necessary.
This week continues with the theme Those Beautiful Birds Tails. The Todd Bird Club of Indiana, Armstrong and Cambria Counties will be at the park to showall the beautiful birds that hang out in Indiana County.
Take a bird-spotting walk around the dragonfly pond and try to identify each bird with the help of a club member.
In case of inclement weather the event will reschedule to Friday. Registrants will be notified via email, Facebook and on the website calendar.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Classics Book Club, “Alice in Wonderland,” by Lewis Carroll. Classics Book Club will be meeting at Getty Heights Park on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting).
The group reads and discusses classic works of literature. Sign up now to be included in the email list. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.
For more information email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com.
• 3 – 4 p.m., Tails and Tales, Short Tales (Ages 6-12). Virtual 2021 summer reading library program. Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included. The event will continue with the theme Those Beautiful Bird Tales.
All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org
• 3 p.m. – Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
FRIDAY
2 – 7 p.m., Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party at Mack Park.
For those who registered and participated in any part of summer reading (before July 16) participants are welcome to join the wrap-up party.
Celebrate your summer accomplishments.
Meet at the Mack Park Pavilion at 2 p.m. to will have snacks, refreshments and party cupcakes available throughout the event for all in attendance. Prizes will be awarded for completion of the various games and activities held throughout summer reading as well as for any who have completed reading goals. A free swim will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to pool closing.