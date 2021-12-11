The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• Submissions for the annual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepted today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop in and vote on your favorite house all week. Voting will conclude the first day of winter, Dec. 21.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL Website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood. Atwood’s popular dystopian novel explores a broad range of issues relating to power, gender and religious politics. Hard copies of the books are available at the library. If you have any questions please email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on our website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventures of the Blue Carbuncle,” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In this classic Christmas tale, Holmes and Watson take us on a riotous ride through London in search of the answer to a most singular and whimsical problem.
The IFL Classics Book Club will meet in the Community Room, and books are available to check out at the library.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House. Arts and Crafts Club for kids age 6-12. In this weekly virtual meeting, we’ll learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own.
We’ll also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials for the art and crafts that we work on can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.