Registration is open for Indiana Free Library’s Fall 2022 “Cruise into Kindergarten” program.
The program is open to children ages 3 to 5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), and will meet in the Story Room and Craft Area at the library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The first session will be Jan. 19.
There will be 16 weeks of activities with easy lessons allowing you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required. Participants can register on the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org: News & Events, Event Calendar, Tickets for Cruise into Kindergarten.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department. Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Code Name Verity,” by Elizabeth Wein. If you pick up this book, it will be some time before you put your dog-eared, tear-stained copy back down. Wein succeeds on three fronts: historical verisimilitude, gut-wrenching mystery and a first-person voice of such confidence and flair that the protagonist might become a classic character if only we knew what to call her. Books are available for check-out at the library.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m. Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes. Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
