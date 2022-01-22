The first part of Indiana Free Library’s six-part Community Writing Workshop in conjunction with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Jones White Writing Center will be held this coming week.
Grant Writing will be broadcast virtually on Saturday, Jan. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until noon.
Grants tend to be a good solution to funding challenges for nonprofits and other organizations, but can be difficult to construct. Therefore, the purpose of this workshop is to provide business owners, nonprofits and others the skills necessary for writing a successful grant.
By the end of this workshop, participants should be able to outline a grant proposal, identify weak areas in grant writing and find grants that are applicable to their needs.
To find more information, a link to the Zoom workshop and a complete schedule, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department. Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 6 to 7 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, suitable for children ages 9 to 14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout using the GrabNGo service. The club meets in the Story Room in Children’s Department.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. Join the library’s newest book club as we read around the world. Each month we’ll be traveling somewhere new through books and discussion. (Sometimes maybe even a snack or two.) For our first read, we’ll be journeying to the Arctic while we read “The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister. Join us to discuss the adventures of trail guide Virginia Reeve during the search for the Franklin Expedition and what happens after she comes back home. If you’re interested in signing up, visit: https://indianafreelibrary.org/what-we-do/services/zoom-book-club.html. For questions email elinthelibrarian@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m. Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now.
You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Craft Area. There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend. For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “The Catcher in the Rye,” J. D. Salinger. Books are available at the library.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. to noon, Community Writing Workshop, Grant Writing. See above description.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Monday program.
Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.