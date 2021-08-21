The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
Library staff are currently preparing for fall programming. Please check the website www.indianafree library.org and social media often for updates and a possible sneak peek into the plan for fall programs for all ages.
THURSDAY
• Classics Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club meets at Getty Heights Park on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Members read and discuss classic works of literature. Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to sign up and be included in the email list.
This month members will read “The Knight’s Tale,” by Geoffrey Chaucer.
“The Knight’s Tale” of medieval wars and chivalry is the first tale told to the pilgrims as they set out to Canterbury.
It concerns Theseus, returning from fighting at Thebes, and two brother knights Palamon and Arcite, imprisoned but yearning for their loves.
But the real hero is Richard Bebb who, with the help of Professor Derek Brewer, the leading expert on Chaucerian pronunciation, makes the original Middle English not only comprehensible to the modern ear, but exciting.
Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
• Crafternoon … on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week.
The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. All Crafternoon videos will be posted on the Indiana Free Library website and Facebook page.
Library staff invite patrons to enjoy the new Kids’ Book Club Experience!
There are 14 new Kids’ Book Club Kits ready to check out and use for a book club meeting at home. Patrons decide what to read and when to meet.
New books can be found on display in the Children’s Department. Stop in, read the summaries, and ask for a Kids’ Book Club Kit bag from the children’s librarian. Patrons can then check the kit out at the front desk using a library card. Plan a book club meeting now and invite friends.
Titles include: “Case Closed: Mystery in the Mansion,” by Lauren Magaziner; “The Vanderbeeker” series, by Karina Glaser; “Trapped! A Framed Novel,” by James Ponti; “Demon Dentist,” by David Walliams; “Cub,” by Cynthia Copeland; “Fever, 1793,” by Lauri Halse Anderson; “A Wolf Called Wander,” by Rosanne Parry, and more.