The staff at Indiana Free Library wishes you a very happy holiday season.
Take some time to let friends and family know how important they are, just as library staff are letting patrons know how grateful they are for all of you! It is a wonderful season for random acts of kindness and taking time for the important things.
The library will be closed from Thursday to Jan. 3 for staff to be with families and take a much-needed break. Patrons are reminded digital resources are available on the website. In 2022, look for new books, book clubs, children’s activities and watch for the newsletter to find more information.
Indiana Free Library offers lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Please stop in the library for the final two days of voting on the Gingerbread Contest houses.
TUESDAY
• Today is the final day to vote in the Gingerbread House Contest.
• 4 to — 5 p.m., 2021 Gingerbread House Contest winner announced.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. Take a picture of your finished product and share it in the comments of the library’s Facebook post.