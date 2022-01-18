The Indiana Free Library is proud to be able to provide patrons with a new Financial Ratings Series from Weiss Ratings & Grey House Publishing.
With the new year in full swing, you can never go wrong with a resolution to get your finances in order.
This service will help you find important financial literacy tools from Weiss Ratings & Grey House Publishing free with your Indiana Free Library Card.
You will also receive independent, unbiased Financial Strength Ratings of banks, credit unions and insurance companies and conservative Buy-Hold-Sell Ratings of thousands of stocks, mutual funds and exchange traded funds.
Create your own personal account to create a watchlist, get upgrade/downgrade notifications and log in from anywhere.
Information is also available on Medicare supplement insurance and more. Find the link on the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org to take advantage of these important financial planning tools today.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs this week.
TODAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m. Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone. Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafree library.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes. Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Monday program. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
o o o
Coming soon in 2022, Indiana Free Library, in conjunction with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Jones White Writing Center, will be hosting a Community Writing Center. Our Community Writing Center offers two kinds of events: literacy-centered workshops and Community Writing Center tutoring. All of these events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. To find more information and a complete schedule please visit our website at www. indianafreelibrary.org.