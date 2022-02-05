Indiana Free Library staff hope patrons are enjoying the new digital streaming service Hoopla.
Hoopla Bonus Borrows are back in February, with new themed collections. Patrons can choose from hundreds of titles in the Bonus Borrows collection. These Hoopla Instant titles require zero patron borrows. There are more than 100 items to borrow. If you are not signed up for Hoopla, do that now free with a library card at www.hoopladigital.com. If you don’t have a library card, now is the time to stop in and get one.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning today.
TODAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend.
You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects.
Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m.
Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now.
You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indiana freelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Craft Area.
There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend.
For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Community Writing Series Workshop: Literature. Reading and writing are like peanut butter and jelly; those who read tend to be better writers. Thus, the purpose of this workshop is to develop the skill of writing in response to reading.
Participants will be given a brief text to read during the duration of the workshop to which they will be asked to respond in writing.
By the end of the workshop, participants should be able to thoughtfully respond to a given text, demonstrate an understanding of the connection between reading and writing and respond meaningfully when writing about a text.
The group is scheduled to meet in the Second Floor Community Room at the library, but please check the website prior to the event. In the event this workshop would need to be held virtually, patrons will find the link to the meeting on the website calendar and on Facebook.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats.
Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12.
Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
Registration is required via our website www. indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.