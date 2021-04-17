The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• Cruise into Kindergarten, 3 to 3:30 p.m. at www.indianafreelibrary.org, on IFL Facebook page or YouTube. The class this week is “Sink or Float.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• **We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club: “New Kid,” by Jerry Craft, (ages 8-12), 7 to 8 p.m. The club is suitable for children ages 9-14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even some popular graphic novels. Email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least a day before the meeting for a Zoom link to the discussion.
TUESDAY
Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m., at www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page or YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones from birth to 4 years, but everyone is welcome. Our theme is “National Library Week.”
WEDNESDAY
• Crafternoon … on Facebook, 3 p.m. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• Stories and Stars, 3 to 3:30 p.m. Read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from the library’s science collection. After story time, look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones. The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page and website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. If you have any questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
• **Classics Book Club on Zoom, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. “The Mayor of Casterbridge,” by Thomas Hardy. Subtitled “A Story of a Man of Character,” Hardy’s powerful and sympathetic study of the heroic but deeply flawed Henchard is also an intensely dramatic work, tragically played out against the vivid backdrop of a close-knit Dorsetshire town. Email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be added to the meeting.
• Storytime at the Hen House, 3 to 3:30 p.m., at www.indianafreelibrary.org, the IFL Facebook page and YouTube. Thursdays are more for kids ages 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. The theme of “National Library Week” continues.
SATURDAY
IFL Annual Kite Fly at Blue Spruce Park Ballfield, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain day of May 15, same time and place. This fun family event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. The library will provide free kites, a gazebo, places to sit and assembly help if necessary. If you have your own kite, please feel free to bring it. Pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and enjoy the day with your family. State COVID guidelines must be observed, including masks and social distancing.
**You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving your copy through our GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabn go@indianafreelibrary.org.