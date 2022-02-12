Join us on Saturday, Feb. 19, in our Children’s Department to learn how to identify the most common backyard birds in our area. We will be providing special activities on Saturday to celebrate The Great Backyard Bird Count that takes place worldwide Feb. 18-21!
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Wishing you a very Happy Valentine’s Day from the staff at the Library.
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend.
You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “Last Christmas in Paris” by Heather Webb. August 1914; England is at war. As Evie Elliott watches her brother, Will, and his best friend, Thomas Harding, depart for the front, she believes — as everyone does — that it will be over by Christmas, when the trio plan to celebrate the holiday among the romantic cafes of Paris. But as history tells us, it all happened so differently.
The IFL Book Club will meet in the second-floor Community Room at the Library. Books are available at the library.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects.
Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m.
Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now.
You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Cruise into Kindergarten, ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Craft Area.
There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend.
For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats.
Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Great Backyard Bird Count event. Get ready for The Great Backyard Bird Count that takes place worldwide Feb. 18-21. Join the Indiana Free Library for a fun and educational Kids Nature Program. There will be a special guest from the Todd Bird Club of Armstrong, Indiana and Cambria counties and we will be doing a fun bird feeder activity. Registration is required via the event calendar at www.indianafreelibrary.org.