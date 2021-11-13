The Indiana Free Library is pleased to announce that beginning Monday, Nov. 29, it will be expanding its hours to give visitors more browsing hours in the library. The new browsing hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed on Friday and Sunday.
The library staff is excited to be able to open to the public these extra hours to help fit the needs of the community. The Computers by Appointment times will remain the same and the library is still requiring that appointments be made to use its computers on site. Thanks to a very generous grant from Kimber there is still public Wi-Fi available, which stretches outside the library and is free to the public. There is also a second free Wi-Fi hotspot in the parking lot of the CareerLink building along Indian Springs Road. For the times you can’t physically make it into the library, you can visit the library’s website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for free access to numerous digital resources from early readers, job hunters, homework help, skill-building courses, ebooks and audiobooks, technology help, and so much more.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 4 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ IFL Tween Book Club, “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk (ages 10-13). The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 9-14 unless otherwise noted. The club will be meeting in-house, on the second floor in the Community Room. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the book club material shelf. For more information, email Val at IFLKidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of different crafts. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. Take a picture of your finished product and share it in the comments of the library’s Facebook post.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe. “Things Fall Apart” is the first of three novels in Achebe’s critically acclaimed African Trilogy. It is a classic narrative about Africa’s cataclysmic encounter with Europe as it establishes a colonial presence on the continent. Books are available at the library. Email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for more information about the IFL Classics Book Club.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12. At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.