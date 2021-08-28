The Indiana Free Library would like to thank the volunteers who have been steadily working all summer to retag all of the items that circulate so the collection will work with new self-check stations.
Library officials still have a need to fulfill and if you have any interest in volunteering one or more hours to help tag the library’s catalog with new RFID tags, you would be helping not only the library but also the community.
The library has recently installed new equipment on the main floor and in the Children’s Department, which will allow patrons to scan library cards to check out your own books and print a receipt as you exit the building.
“We believe this will be a much-welcomed convenience, and kids will love to be able to check out their own books,” officials said in a news release. “This project is thanks to Mardelle Fish, who has endowed the library and made this entire process possible. We are so grateful that the Children’s Department will be named in her honor at a ceremony soon, so stay tuned for that news.”
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
THURSDAY
IFL American History Book Club, 11 a.m. to noon, “Into the American Woods,” by James H. Merrell.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss its latest reading in American history.
Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service. The group is now meeting safely in person. Please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion for the location of the meeting.
Library staff reminds patrons the library will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Please stop in to pick up materials to prepare for the holiday.