The Indiana Free Library is excited to announce book clubs are back at the library.
The past year all book clubs have been meeting virtually or at various outdoor venues. Library officials are happy to be able to host the book clubs back at the library as the weather turns colder.
The Indiana Free library hosts five different book clubs each month. This is the month you should join in on the fun.
The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. Club members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world.
The original IFL Book Club, established in 2009, reads a variety of contemporary fiction and nonfiction. This group meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children ages 9 to 14 unless otherwise noted. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even include some popular graphic novels. Meetings take place on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss the latest reading in American history. Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history.
Classics Book Club reads and discusses classic literature. These in-depth conversations are full of facts about the authors, criticism of text and lively debate. This group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Copies of each title are available for checkout from the library.
Book clubs are one crucial way libraries across Pennsylvania are helping its residents become better citizens. Book clubs encourage critical thinking, civil discussions and being open to new opinions.
PA Forward is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens.
Book clubs meet several of the literacies including basic, civic and social, and health.
The Indiana Free Library strives to meet the five literacies in a variety of online and in-person programs throughout the year.
The Indiana Free Library is proud to be a Gold Level PA Forward Star Library.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
Please note the library will be closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen for normal business hours at 11 a.m. Saturday.
MONDAY
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Mudbound,” by Hillary Jordan. Hard copies of the books are available at the library. If you have any questions please email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Join Lauri on Facebook and learn how to make a fun new craft. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday.
Follow the link on our website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• The Library will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House. Arts and Crafts Club for kids age 6-12. In this weekly virtual meeting, we’ll learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own.
We’ll also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials for the art and crafts that we work on can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
Library staff would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2021 Evening in the Stacks a wonderful event.
Thank you for attending the event at the library, buying a star, donating to the online auction and/or bidding on our online auction. The staff appreciates all the support from the community in helping the library provide quality programming for patrons of all ages with your contributions.