The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
Monday
• Online auction for Evening in the Stacks continues through this week. You can view and bid on more than 65 items at this website: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2ia/items/.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
Tuesday
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club, “The Scratch of a Pen,” by Colin C. Calloway. The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss the latest reading in American history.
Materials are chosen from member and moderator suggestions along a chronological path in American history. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the library’s GrabNGo service. For information about the monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at it again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Join Lauri on Facebook and learn how to make a fun new craft. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
Thursday
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Other Stories,” by Robert Louis Stevenson. “The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” is a masterpiece of Victorian literature and one of the most potent and enduring of modern myths. Books are available at the library. Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for information about this book club at least a day before the conversation.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12. At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Code Brave Teens
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Code Brave Kids
Friday
Evening in the Stacks will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t wait to buy your ticket to the “Spooktacula” Evening in the Stacks. Make your reservation today by calling the library at (724) 465-8841 or stop in to purchase your ticket.
The admission is $20 per person. Costumes with masks are encouraged and a not-so-scary prize will be awarded to the winning costume.
If you cannot attend, please consider donating to the event or purchasing a star to support programs. Stars may be purchased online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.