The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Goodbye, Vitamin,” by Rachel Khong.
Told in captivating glimpses and drawn from a deep well of insight, humor and unexpected tenderness, “Goodbye, Vitamin” pilots through the loss, love and absurdity of finding one’s footing in this life.
Join the book club at the park. Club members will be reading and discussing a variety of titles. Meetings will be at Getty Heights Park at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month (weather permitting). Sign up now by emailing Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be included in the email list.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with! Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
THURSDAY
3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House (new Arts and Crafts Club), a new Arts and Crafts Club for children ages 6 to 12.
In this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. A local artist may even pop in for a brief interview of why they love their profession. Each club meeting will have a little bit of a history lesson, with some subjects such as chemistry, biology, American culture and culinary science thrown in.
Many projects will be nature-themed. Some endeavors such as book sculpture or watercolor painting may carry over for a couple of weeks. Most of the materials for the art and crafts can be found at home or at low cost at a dollar store. Many times, materials (like the books for the book sculptures), will be provided by the library and Val will announce when those are needed and available for pickup in the Children’s Department. Each week will be a simple introduction to the unbelievably huge world of arts and crafts and the people that have and still do work in that great big world. Some projects may be simple and some may be a little difficult, but participants should all have fun and take pride in their creations. The group will also discuss an art exhibition at the library if there are enough interested individuals. The program is free and open to the public.
This week marks the beginning of several fall programs. Please visit the calendar online at www.indi anafreelibrary.org for the most up-to-date programming schedule.