Tickets are limited — but still available — for Evening in the Stacks, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t wait to buy your ticket to the “Spooktacular” Evening in the Stacks, which will be held at the library.
Make your reservation today by calling the library at (724) 465-8841, or stop in to purchase a ticket. The admission ticket price is $20 per person.
The library encourages costumes with masks to this “Spooktacular” event, and a not-so-scary prize will be awarded to the winning costume.
Evening in the Stacks directly benefits the services and programs of the Indiana Free Library.
If you cannot attend, please consider donating to the event or purchasing a star to support library programs. Stars may be purchased online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
MONDAY
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Hound of the Baskervilles,” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Please contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for information about this book club. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the library’s GrabNGo service.
TUESDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at it again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Join Lauri on Facebook and learn how to make a fun new craft. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
Thursday
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12.
At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials for the art and crafts can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Code Brave Teens
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Code Brave Kids