The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
Monday
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This delightful program introduces your baby, birth to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes.
Each week, the library will showcase a brand-new, easy picture book that recently joined the collection.
This virtual program will be posted to the IFL website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
Tuesday
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “Captive of the Labyrinth,” by Mary Jo Ignoffo. True Story Book Club meets on Zoom and members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service. For information about the monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There’s more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday.
Follow the link on our website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
Thursday
3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House. Arts and Crafts Club for kids age 6-12. In this weekly virtual meeting, we’ll learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own. We’ll also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials for the art and crafts that we work on can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.