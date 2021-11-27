Get ready! Get set! Bake and create!
Indiana Free Library’s Gingerbread House Decorating contest will be coming up soon.
This year, the library will not only post pictures online for entries and judges to vote on, but also will provide the opportunity to let others see the creations in person at the library.
Bring your awesome gingerbread house to the library for the gingerbread house exhibit beginning Dec. 13.
The exhibit will run from Dec. 13 until Dec. 21 — the day the library will announce the winner of the contest.
Votes will be taken from Facebook “likes” and from library patrons browsing what is sure to be a beautiful exhibit.
There will be two age groups this year. Adults (18 and older) and children (younger than 18).
Pictures of the houses in the exhibit will be posted on Facebook so those who may not be able to come into the library can still participate in the fun with their vote.
The houses with the most votes will win a prize for their creativity and hard work in the kitchen, so be thinking about building your house for the exhibit in December.
Help Indiana Free Library spread the Christmas spirit to the Indiana community with your beautiful creations.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Today begins a new browsing schedule. The library will open at 10 a.m. every day except Fridays and Sundays. Closing times vary by day. Check the most current hours on the website at www.indianafree library.org at the bottom of the page.
11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL Website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the library’s website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to the Community Room for the monthly Board of Trustees meeting. Public comment will take place at the beginning of the meeting. Find the agenda for the meeting on the website at www. indianafreelibrary.org under our Who We Are — Board of Trustees tab.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12. At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.