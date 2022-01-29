The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
Due to COVID restrictions in the library, we must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to 10 children and 10 adults. We also must ask that masks be worn by anyone over the age of 3 so that we can provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) so that we can allow as many kids to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now. You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page on our website www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend.
You will receive a confirmation of your reservation before the program.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us. Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
TUESDAY
• Hoopla Digital is available for free today with your library card.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life.” by Alex Trebek. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. The group reads and discusses many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. For a Zoom invite, email Val at: iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m. Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the library, staff must, for the time being, require registration and limit the program to the first 10 children and 10 adults. Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 3 to provide a safe space for everyone.
Please only register one adult per child(ren) to allow as many children to attend the program as possible. No walk-ins will be permitted to take part in the program for now.
You may use the Register Now button on the Event Calendar page of the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org for the date you would like to attend. Participants will receive a confirmation of their reservation before the day of the program.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Taster’s Club. Like to cook and share recipes? Want to try something new once in a while? Well, the IFL Taster’s Club is for you! The club will meet every first Wednesday of the month at noon to share a cooking experience with other members.
A cookbook will be chosen from the library collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home and bring it into the library to share with the others on the first Wednesday of each month. Participants can also share tips for making the dish, any substitutions and your critique of the recipe.
The club meets in the second floor community room.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Craft Area.
There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend.
For more information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda here: https:// indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us in the craft area of the Children's Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public. Registration is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.
The Indiana Free Library is proud to be able to provide patrons with the new streaming service Hoopla Digital.
With Hoopla Digital, which goes live for the library on Tuesday, patrons can now instantly read, watch and listen to their choice of more than 1,000,000 titles for free with a library card.
Content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device by downloading the Hoopla Digital app for iOS and Android.
Hoopla has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately from anywhere.
Its platform integrates multiple media formats into a single intuitive user experience.
The collection includes popular entertainment and educational content, such as hit TV series, newly released music, bestselling audiobooks and eBooks, and much more. Hoopla Digital is a category-creating service that partners with Public Libraries across North America, Australia and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics.
With Hoopla Digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via Hoopla Digital’s mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com, all free with a library card.