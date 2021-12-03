Please make plans to join us at Indiana Free Library on Saturday, Dec. 11, for Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the YMCA.
Bring your family to the library beginning at 10 a.m. to visit with Santa and one of his elves. There will be a seasonal craft to work on and take home. This is a great time to browse the collection and check out some holiday stories to make the season bright
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
MONDAY
11 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. This virtual program will be posted to the IFL Website before 11 a.m. each Monday.
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “My Father’s Paradise,” by Ariel Sabar. True Story Book Club meets on Zoom and members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service. For information about the monthly meeting, please email Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House Val’s chickens are back and at again this fall. Spoiler alert: There are more of them to enjoy the story with. Join Val and her fluffy girls for a fun Storytime and craft each Tuesday. Follow the link on the library’s website to the Storytime any time after 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic, and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Wednesday around 3 p.m.
• 3 to 4 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs. Take a picture of your finished product and share it in the comments of the library’s Facebook post.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Craft House is an arts and crafts club for children ages 6 to 12. At this weekly virtual meeting, participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
10 a.m. to noon, Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the YMCA. Visit with Santa and his elf and make a snowflake Christmas craft to take home. Library officials are asking that everyone who attends to wear a mask inside the library at all times. Thank you.
Just reminder: Submissions for the annual Gingerbread House Contest will begin to be accepted during business hours on Monday, Dec. 13, at the library. Judging will begin as well. Come into the library to vote on your favorite house.