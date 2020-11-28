The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com. This week our lesson will be on sorting and measuring. Register now for the next session, which will begin Jan. 11.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. This month features “American Prison: A Reporter’s Undercover Journey into the Business of Punishment” by Shane Bauer. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing and reserving one through the GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org. Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones ages birth to 4, but everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques making a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org. Thursdays are geared more for kids ages 4 to 8, as the stories are longer and usually non-fiction, but everyone is welcome.