The Indiana Free Library is offering these free programs for the week of March 1.
MONDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www. indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook and YouTube. The class this week is “Mirrors and Light.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
• 11-noon: True Story Book Club: “438 Days,” by Jonathan Franklin
The True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. We read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the library’s GrabNGo service.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org/IFL, Facebook and YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Read an eBook.”
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon…on Facebook
Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or at low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars
Read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from our science collection. After story time, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto our smartphones. The recorded video will be posted onto our IFL Facebook page and this website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. For questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www. indianafreelibrary.org/IFL, Facebook and YouTube
Thursdays are geared more for children ages 4-8 as the stories are longer and usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of “Read an eBook”
• 4-5 p.m.: Code Brave
Join us for a program that offers innovative whole group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. Code Brave, a free virtual coding program, is open to students in sixth to 12th grade, offered by the library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
This is the final meeting for Code Brave for this session. If you would like to sign up for the next session, visit https://indianafreelibrary.org.