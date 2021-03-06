March is Women’s History Month, and the Indiana Free Library provides a variety of titles to read “Her-story.”
You can check out any women’s history book available by browsing the online catalog and reserving a book via Grab-N-Go. Email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 to reserve “Her-story” today.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week of March 8.
MONDAY
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten — www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube. The class this week is “Doing Laundry.” For registration information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 7-8 p.m.: IFL Virtual Book Club — “Still Life by Louise Penny.” As the early morning mist clears on Thanksgiving Sunday, the homes of Three Pines come to life — all except one. ... To locals, the village is a safe haven. So they are bewildered when a well-loved member of the community is found lying dead in the maple woods. Surely it was an accident — a hunter’s arrow gone astray. Who could want Jane Neal dead?
In a long and distinguished career with the Sûreté du Quebec, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache has learned to look for snakes in Eden. Gamache knows something dark is lurking behind the white picket fences, and if he watches closely enough, Three Pines will begin to give up its secrets.
Register for this book club by emailing Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com for a Zoom invite. You can read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary, or you can get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving a copy through our GrabNGo service. You can call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Plant a Flower.”
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon …on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars. We’ll read a story about stars in the current night sky, or grab a book from the science collection. After story time, we’ll look at cool astronomy websites or explore stars by using a star app. The recorded video will be posted onto the IFL Facebook page and website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. If you have any questions, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3-3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House – www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook Page, YouTube. Thursdays are geared more for kids 4-8 as the stories are longer and, usually, non-fiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue the theme, “Plant a Flower.”