The Indiana Free Library offers the following programs next week.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org; Facebook; YouTube. The class this week is “Taking a Walk.” For registration information contact Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
• 8 to 9 p.m.: IFL Virtual Book Club, “Killer Angels” by Michael Shaara. In the four most bloody and courageous days of our nation’s history, two armies fought for two dreams. One dreamed of freedom, the other of a way of life. Far more than rifles and bullets were carried into battle. There were memories. There were promises. There was love. And far more than men fell on those Pennsylvania fields. Shattered futures, forgotten innocence and crippled beauty were also the casualties of war. “The Killer Angels” is unique, sweeping, unforgettable — a dramatic re-creation of the battleground for America’s destiny.
Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using the Grab ‘N Go service. For a Zoom invitation to the monthly meeting, email Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com at least one day before the discussion.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube. Tuesday’s are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is African-American history.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m.: Crafternoon on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Stories and Stars. We’ll read a story about stars in the current night sky or grab a book from our science collection. After story time, we’ll look at astronomy websites or explore stars on our own by using a star app loaded onto smartphones. The pre-recorded video will be posted onto our IFL Facebook page and the library website by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information email Val at iflkids fun@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube. Thursday’s are geared more for kids ages 4 to 8, as the stories are longer and usually non-fiction, but everyone is welcome. We will continue our theme of African-American history.