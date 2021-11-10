The Indiana Lions Club will hold its final fundraising activity for 2021. The club will hold its roast beef or ham takeout dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. The price of the meal is $12. Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday being so close, the menu has changed, offering a choice of ham or roast beef. Side dishes include whipped potatoes or candied yams, vegetable, tossed salad, bread, gravy and dessert. Due to the rise in food costs, the price of the dinner has increased to $12.
Orders for meals will continue to be taken at the entrance to the club house, and social distance seating will be available for those waiting for their meals.
Fundraising events will continue in the spring, and the club hopes to be able to return to the buffet-style meals at that time.