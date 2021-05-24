Due to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it will reopen additional driver license centers throughout the western part of the state for driver licensing and photo services.
Included is the Indiana Driver License Center in the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Suite A, White Township, which will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Photo services will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The changes will take effect June 1. Meanwhile, all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday, May 29-31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.