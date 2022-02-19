Member of the Indiana Chapter 2124 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for the monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Family Restaurant on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.
Chapter President Ed Palchesko and Legislative Officer Don George will highlight/ update on relevant issues impacting active and retired federal work force employees and any proposed changes impacting the U.S. Postal Service.
George will update the members on recent legislative developments, the Bipartisan Trust Act and the Postal Reform Act of 2022 (House Resolution 3076), which was discussed before the House of Representatives recently.
This legislation addresses NARFE concerns and the impact on health benefits of all Federal employees and retirees (and postal retirees specifically).
Organizers hope many of the members will plan to attend the monthly meeting and also encourage them to bring a new member or their spouse to this month’s luncheon/meeting.