The Indiana Players are pleased to announce their upcoming performances of “The 11th Annual One-Act Festival,” coordinated by Katrina Kayden at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on April 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 and May 1.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for Indiana Players members.
Come enjoy these five original one-act plays — there’s a little comedy, a little drama, a little something for everyone … everyone who is part of a “mature audience,” that is, as there are some adult themes and situations with some adult language.
Tickets are available at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if we’re not sold out).
The Players recommend reserving the tickets in advance. You can follow them on Facebook at www. facebook.com/indiana players.