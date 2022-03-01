The Indiana Players is pleased to announce its upcoming performances of Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps,” based on the novel by John Buchan and film by Alfred Hitchcock, directed by Bill Herring at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on March 18, 19, 20 and 25, 26, 27.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for members.
Based on the 1914 novel, this play relates the adventure of “ordinary fellow” Richard Hannay, who is thrust into a plot involving the theft of crucial military intelligence by German anarchists. He meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! (150 characters are played by four actors.)
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out). The Players recommend reserving the tickets in advance.
Follow The Indiana Players on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indiana players and at Twitter @IndianaPlayers.