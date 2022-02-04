The Indiana Players is pleased to announce its upcoming performances of “The Drama of Love: Then and Now,” coordinated by David Tabish at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, as well as Feb. 11, 12, 13.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for Indiana Players members. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required for all audience members.
This performance is a potpourri of classical and contemporary comic and touching stories of dramatic love encounters.
It will offer a Valentine’s-related first act collection of love scenes from Shakespeare and a second act focused on short plays concerning love by playwright Ed Simpson.
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725 or at the box office (if not sold out).
The Indiana Players recommend reserving tickets in advance. Follow the Players on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indiana players and on Twitter @IndianaPlayers.