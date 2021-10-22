The Indiana Players will present “The Ghost Train” at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, today, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Oct. 29, 30, 31. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out). In front, from left, are Eric Witmer (Teddie), Theresa Arnette (Miss Bourne) and Richard Smith (Lefty Jackson). In back, from left, are Andrew Kessell (Charles Murdock), Aleah Kessell (Peggy Murdock), Bill Herring (Dr. Sterling), Ann Marie Schweitzer (Julia Price), Mark Minser (Herbert Price), Summer Skillen (Elsie Winthrop) and Mark Henry (Richard Winthrop).
