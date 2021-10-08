The Indiana Players is pleased to announce its upcoming performances of “The Ghost Train,” written by Arnold Ridley and directed by Sharon Smith, at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on Oct. 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30, 31.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students. Masks are required over the mouth and nose for all audience members — no exceptions will be made.
In Maine near the Canadian border there’s a legend of a phantom locomotive sweeping through a peaceful village leaving death in its wake. It’s all in the villagers’ imaginations, of course. Or is it????
Tickets are available on the website at www.indiana players.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out). The Players recommend reserving tickets in advance. Follow the Indiana Players on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indianaplayers and at Twitter @IndianaPlayers.