The Indiana Rotary Club handed out its annual scholarships to four students who attended the Indiana County Technology Center.
The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students the opportunity to reduce the tuition fees at their selected post-secondary institution. This year, the four ICTC seniors were selected to each receive $1,000 over the next two academic years.
The 2022 graduates selected are Kaeleigh Aikens, health occupations; Ronald Appleby, information technology services; Tori Gearhart, cosmetology; and Quintin Neal, welding.
Five members of the Indiana Rotary Scholarship Committee interviewed the candidates as a means to select the students to receive this award.
Aikens and Neal plan to attend Westmoreland County Technology Center to further their knowledge in their selected program; while Appleby and Gearhart have been accepted at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue their bachelor’s degrees in nursing and management information systems, respectively.