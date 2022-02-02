IndiGO (Indiana County Transit Authority) will enact temporary route reductions beginning today.
This measure was necessitated by an emerging situation officials are working to resolve.
Routes 1, 3, 5 and 12, which service Indiana Borough and White Township, will be down for an hour each day they operate, Monday through Friday, to allow for a driver lunch break. Route 6, which includes stops in Indiana and travels south to Blairsville, will begin its last loop of the day at 3:20 p.m. at the Indiana Mall and then end at the Indiana Mall at 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
On Saturdays, Routes 5 and 8 will shut down for an hour to allow for driver lunch breaks and Routes 1 and 12 will need to shut down for two one-hour periods for an a.m. and p.m. break.
Updates to schedules for each affected route with shutdown times noted will be posted on indigobus.com by Friday. Riders are encouraged to check the website to familiarize themselves with the modified schedules.
The reductions are not intended to be permanent but rather a temporary solution to the driver shortage currently experienced by IndiGO as well as transportation companies across the country. The changes, while necessary, were made with the goal of minimizing the impact on riders.
IndiGO is actively recruiting qualified CDL drivers with passenger endorsement, which will help make this reduction as temporary as possible. For more information call (724) 465-2140 or visit indeed.com.