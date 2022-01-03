Beginning today, Indiana County Transit Authority will end temporary route reductions that were implemented in November.
Routes 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 and 12 will return to their normal schedules, as follows:
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The following routes will run continuously during these hours:
• Route 3: 7:20 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
• Route 6: 6:20 to 10:15 a.m.; 12:20 to 2:15 p.m.; 3:20 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:20 to 8:08 p.m.
MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
The following routes will run continuously during these hours:
• Route 1: 6 a.m. to 9:36 p.m.
• Route 5: 7:20 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
• Route 12: 7:20 a.m. to 9:53 p.m.
SATURDAY
The following routes will run continuously during these hours:
• Route 6: 8:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:20 to 5:08 p.m.
• Route 8: 7:20 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
The following routes will run continuously during these hours:
• Route 12: 10:30 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.
A full list of routes, stops and schedules can be found at indigobus.com, and riders are encouraged to check the website.
The reductions were a temporary solution to the driver shortage that affected transportation companies across the country.
“We’re thrilled to start 2022 with our full schedule up and running. We appreciate our riders’ patience during the past two months, as serving their needs is our priority,” said IndiGO Executive Director John Kanyan in announcing the return to full service.