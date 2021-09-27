IndiGO (Indiana County Transit Authority) now transports Indiana County senior citizens to the Pittsburgh area daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for medical appointments through its Shared Ride Program.
IndiGO provides door-to-door service for Pittsburgh trips and allows riders to avoid the stress of driving in city traffic.
A senior citizen may take this trip, to any area of the city, for a fare of only $15 round trip. Pittsburgh appointments must be scheduled between 8 a.m. and the last pick-up time of 4 p.m.
Medical appointment transportation to Punxsutawney is also available for appointments scheduled between 9 a.m. and the last pick-up time of 4 p.m.
Seniors (those 65 and over) can apply for the Shared Ride Program by stopping at the IndiGO Customer Service Center in the Indiana Mall, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applicants must bring proof of age document including state driver’s license (expired acceptable), passport or naturalization papers, birth certificate, armed forces discharge or separation papers, PACE identification card, baptismal certificate, Pennsylvania identification card, resident alien card or Social Security Administration statement of age.
The Shared Ride Program can also take seniors to the grocery store, to the hair salon or barber shop or to the bank — in fact, almost anywhere in Indiana County between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Requests must be called in by 2 p.m. one business day prior to the appointment, but two weeks’ notice is recommended to ensure that a request can be accommodated.
Call 1-800-442-6928 or (724) 465-2140 for scheduling or more information, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost of Shared Ride is mileage-based but clients of Aging Services may be eligible for assistance with costs.
For riders who require an escort, the escort may ride along at no charge.
Seniors who sign up for Shared Ride will receive a transit identification card which also allows them to ride any fixed route bus for free.
To learn more about the Shared Ride Program and other services for seniors, all are invited to the Fall Senior Fair hosted by IndiGO at the Indiana Mall on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A number of vendors will be on hand to share services for seniors along with health screenings and door prizes.