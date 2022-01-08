Effective Monday, IndiGO’s Customer Service Center will move from the Indiana Mall to the main office at 1657 Saltsburg Ave, Indiana.
The hours of the center will remain Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To provide riders with easy access to the relocated center, IndiGO’s Route 3 bus will stop at the main office hourly with a 10-minute layover to allow for bus pass purchases and other transactions.
The Route 3 schedule will be altered to accommodate this stop.
A fully updated schedule can be found at www.indi gobus.com.
If riders have questions, they are asked to call (724) 465-2140.