Indiana County Transit Authority will host a Fall Senior Fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Mall in the IndiGO Customer Service Center corridor.
All are welcome to attend.
More than 35 local businesses and organizations will be in attendance to share information with area seniors and their family members.
There will also be door prizes and the PA BBQ PigRig will be set up in the mall parking lot for anyone who wishes to purchase lunch and make a day of it.
IndiGO staff will be available to assist those 65 and older who wish to sign up for a Senior Pass and/or the Shared Ride Program. A Senior Pass allows the holder to ride any fixed route bus for free. Through the Shared Ride Program, seniors can schedule rides to medical appointments, shopping, banking, hair appointments — almost anywhere for a mileage-based fee.
Those wishing to apply during the fair will need to bring a proof of age document including state driver’s license (expired acceptable), passport or naturalization papers, birth certificate, armed forces discharge or separation papers, PACE identification card, baptismal certificate, Pennsylvania identification card, resident alien card or Social Security Administration statement of age.
For more information call (724) 465-2140, ext. 109, or visit indigobus.com.