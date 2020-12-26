Indiana-based InFirst Bank recently earned the Community Contribution Award and Overall Quality Award at the Mid-Atlantic Banking Choice Awards this year.
“All of us at InFirst Bank are incredibly proud of this accomplishment in being recognized as a local leader with the Community Contribution Award and Overall Quality Award,” InFirst Bank president and CEO Tim Kronenwetter said in a news release. “As an independent community bank whose core value is our commitment to supporting our local neighborhoods, this is truly a great honor.
“We have a fantastic group of employees who are dedicated to, and enthusiastic about, providing our communities with support. Our staff is the heart and soul of the bank — their generosity and commitment is what makes these accomplishments possible. They embody what a true community bank is all about.”
The Banking Choice Awards are presented annually by American Business Media and Rivel Banking Benchmarks. The awards are based upon the results of the Rivel Banking Benchmarks, the largest and most comprehensive measure of banking customer experience in the world.
These benchmarks are conducted independent of any financial institution biannually by Rivel. To track and measure customer experience, 17,288 interviews were completed in Pennsylvania for a total of 415,002 reviews covering 463 institutions.