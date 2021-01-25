Dr. Erick J. Bergquist is the recipient of Indiana Regional Medical Center’s James A. Garrettson, MD, Physician Excellence Award.
The award was established in 2006 by the medical staff to recognize physicians who demonstrate exemplary performance and leadership, clinical expertise in patient care and service excellence.
Nominated by his peers for this award, Bergquist is a role model and promotes the values and mission of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He began his practice in infectious disease at IRMC in 2006, and he is now the medical director of epidemiology. He has been active in medical staff administration, as a past member of the Information Services Physician Advisory Committee and the Patient Safety Committee. From 1988 until his appointment to the IRMC medical staff in 2006, Bergquist was an outside consultant on both the Infection Control Committee and the Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee, and now serves as chairman of both committees.