Melanie G. Ludwig, CRNP, is the recipient of Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Allied Health Practitioner Excellence Award for 2020.
This award was established in 2017 by the medical staff to recognize allied health practitioners who demonstrate exemplary performance in the areas of patient care, clinical leadership and professional service.
Nominated by physicians and her peers for this award, Ludwig is a role model and promotes the values and mission of the Indiana hospital.
A certified registered nurse practitioner at IRMC’s Urgent Care at Chestnut Ridge, Ludwig was initially employed by IRMC in 1997 as a registered nurse, then appointed to the medical staff in 2009 as a nurse practitioner.
In addition to providing patient care in the Urgent Care/Occupational Health Services Department, she has also worked in the hospital’s Emergency Services Department, and she currently serves as a member of the Patient Safety Committee.