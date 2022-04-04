Jeff Stewart, a nurse on the medical supportive care unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center, was recently honored with the March 2022 DAISY Award.
The international recognition program “honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.”
Here are a few examples of why Stewart was nominated for the March 2022 DAISY Award:
• “Jeff is one of the best nurses I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.”
• “He is the prime example of what a nurse should be.”
• “Jeff shows compassion to all patients, their families, and our staff.”
• “Jeff is known throughout IRMC for his willingness to help his fellow co-workers.”
Nominate a nurse for the next DAISY Award: www.irmc.org/DAISY