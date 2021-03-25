Indiana Regional Medical Center said it now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who qualifies in Phase 1A, including those 16 and older with high-risk conditions.
Hospital officials say many of their employees as well as other community frontline health care workers have received COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, IRMC said it had administered 13,611 shots, covering both first and second doses of vaccine.
In turn, that’s part of a total of 17,241 Indiana Countians, or one in five residents, to have received shots, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
IRMC has also advised those 65 and older, as well as healthcare workers, “if you registered for the vaccine prior to March 1 ... and have not been contacted by IRMC, please notify us so that we may schedule you as soon as possible. Some individuals are reporting that their email notification was sent to spam or their voice mail box was full at the time we attempted to make contact.”
The hospital advised that those getting shots should be prepared with their insurance card information when signing up.
Officials said the vaccine is free, with no out-of-pocket cost, but one’s insurance company may be billed an administration fee. Also, the shots only are given to those who have a scheduled appointment. IRMC said walk-ins will not be accepted.
Other details can be found at www.irmc.org.