JULY 26-Aug. 2
“The Shootist” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne and Lauren Bacall. An intelligent story about a legendary gunfighter who learns he has cancer and tries to die in peace.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.in dianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarm market.org.
JULY 25
Summer Concert in the Park — Anything Goes Again — will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, South Sixth Street, Indiana. For more information, call Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673 or visit www.facebook.com/summerconce rtsinthepark
THROUGH AUG. 14
The Three Sisters Fiber Show will be held at The Artists Hand, Indiana. What are friends for? Well, in the case of Sandy Trimble, Barb Kubala and Carolyn Carson, a thread runs through it. Literally. The collection celebrates their friendship, which was born around the patient work of fiber art — weaving, dying, cutting, gathering and assembling. Gallery hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and the gallery is closed on Sunday. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
July 27
The Homer-Center Public Library, Homer City, will hold Good Books, Good Times from 6 to 8 p.m. The two-hour reader’s club meeting will include time to read, enjoy and discuss an award-winning, kid-recommended book and time to read and chat about personal book choices. For more information, call the library at (724) 541-3381.
July 31
Krazy Kat Daddies will perform a free concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, Blairsville.
For more information, call the Friends of Blairsville Communities at (724) 549-4788.