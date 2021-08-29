Aug. 23-29
“How the West was Won” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Debbie Reynolds, George Peppard and an all-star cast. The blockbuster epic is about three generations of Western pioneers. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu mane society.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www.ind ianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 18
A little snow in August will be held at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, with new paintings by HK Miller — “Maintaining Sanity During the Pandemic.” Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday.
SUNDAY
Summer Concert in the Park, Black Ridge, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Memorial Park, Sixth Street, Indiana. This is the final summer concert of 2021. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Visit www.facebook.com/summ erconcertsinthepark for more information.
TUESDAY
• Trivia Night at Levity Brewing, 7 to 9 p.m., Indiana. The “Name that Tune” trivia is hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THURSDAY
The Saltsburg Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park. There will be fresh produce, frozen meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, food and Italian ice to eat while you shop. There will also be musical entertainment.
For more information, call Michelle Jesko, Saltsburg Borough, at (724) 639-9413.