Oct. 4 — Oct. 10
“The Man Who Knew Too Much” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Doris Day and Bernard Miles.
Americans vacationing in Morocco with their son, Hank, get involved in a nightmare of international espionage, assassinations and terror. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu manesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. Visit www.indiana farmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
OCT. 5
The Punxsutawney Region AACA Monthly Meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Hall, Route 403, Marion Center.
The Punxsutawney Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 in the Marion Center Park Hall. For more information, contact President Arnold Wolf at (724) 463-6254.
OCT. 7
The Saltsburg Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park in Saltsburg. There will be fresh produce, frozen meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, food and Italian ice to eat while you shop. There will also be musical entertainment. Visit the market on Facebook at Saltsburg Farmers Market. For more information, email salt@comcast.net.
OCT. 9-10
Reeger’s Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta on weekends in October. Hayrides, a pumpkin patch, barnyard and corn maze will be available. Admission and parking is free.
For more information, contact Teresa Reeger at treeger@gmail.com, (724) 388-6604 or visit www.pumpkinfesti valatreegersfarm.com.