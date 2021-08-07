Aug. 8-15
“Airport 77” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Olivia deHavilland and George Kennedy. Stewart’s private luxury jet is sabotaged and sinks in the ocean. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens.
For more information, visit www. indianacommunitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
THROUGH AUG. 14
The Three Sisters Fiber Show will be held at The Artists Hand, Indiana. What are friends for? Well, in the case of Sandy Trimble, Barb Kubala and Carolyn Carson, a thread runs through it. Literally. The collection celebrates their friendship, which was born around the patient work of fiber art — weaving, dying, cutting, gathering and assembling. Gallery hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and the gallery is closed on Sunday. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
Aug. 10
Trivia Night at Levity Brewing Co. will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This competitive and lighthearted trivia will rock your world. Put on by Resurrection Indiana. Arrive early to save a spot for your team, this is a very popular event. For more information call (724) 427-5665.
Aug. 12
• Youth Gardening 101 Course Hosted by the Indiana Garden Club in conjunction with White Township Recreation. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the White Township Recreation Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Classes will be one and a half hours long on Thursday mornings for two weeks. Everyone ages 4 and older are welcome. Spots are limited to 15 people maximum. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. To register visit www.whitetownshiprec.org or call (724) 465-2665 for more information.
• The 2021 IWFFL Games: Semi-finals and Dead Tree Bowl will be held from 7 to 8:05 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairgrounds fields. The post-season playoffs close out with semi-finals and the Dead Tree Bowl. Spectators are welcome. Enter off Hospital Drive to park. Please do not park or drive on the grass.
For more information, visit http://indianawomensflagfootball.com.
Aug. 13
• The Indiana County Business Education Summit 2021 will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. Are you an employer currently facing workforce challenges? Are you an educator currently looking for better career readiness opportunities for your students? The summit will provide an open discussion between employers and educators to identify current workforce needs and uncover solutions to fill those needs and create a stronger workforce for the future. A great deal has changed over the past 18 months and this summit will help to create new opportunities to assist Indiana County businesses and strengthen the future workforce. If you are an employer or educator that would like to be included, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at (724) 465-2511.
• A Night at the Museum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Come tour the museum as figures from Indiana County’s past come to life and greet you through the museum and Clark House. For more information, call (724) 463-9600.
Aug. 13-14
The Twolick Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold a weekend of Bluegrass events at 487 Dogwood Road, Cherry Tree. For more information, contact Margie Boring at mboring128@yahoo.com.
Aug. 13-15
White Lace Bridal will hold a Essence of Australia Plus Size Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 80 North Ave., Indiana. The event will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Essence of Australia. Appointments are required to ensure as many brides as possible can visit. For more information call (724) 717-6591 or visit www.white lacebridalpa.com
Aug. 14
• The Knotweed Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. around the bandstand in Blairsville. The event will kick off with a parade through town ending at the bandstand where there will be a performance by the Diamond Dolls. Free concerts will be performed throughout the day by the Blairsville Community Band, The Boomers, 7 Mile Run and Steel City Yacht Club as well as a performance by The Stage Right Sensations. This event offers a free day for the community to come out and enjoy music, food, drinks, activities for the kids and a variety of vendors. For more information, contact Damian Boudreaux at knotweedfest@gmail.com or call Friends of the Blairsville Communities at (724) 420-1629
• A Campfire Singalong will be held at the Blue Spruce Park Pavilion #1 in Ernest at 7 p.m. Come join Anthony Frazier on the guitar for a good old-fashioned summer’s evening campfire and singalong. For pre-registration, call the Blue Spruce Park Office at (724) 463-8636. Space may be limited and COVID rules may apply.
• The Runaway Grooms will perform at Levity Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The Runaway Grooms are a five piece psychedelic Americana band out of Colorado.
The Grooms create a festival style vibe that keeps you engaged and grooving all night. Between the screaming lap steel guitar, dueling guitar solos and three part harmonies, the Grooms capture a refreshing take on contemporary jam band music that recaptures the traditional rock elements of bands like The Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead.
For more information call (724) 427-5665.