Sept. 27 — Oct. 3
“Cheyenne Autumn” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Carroll Baker, Edward G. Robinson. A sprawling story about a Cheyenne Indiana tribe and the eventful journey back to their original settlement after being relocated by the government. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is hel
- d at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indiana communitygardens.org.
- The
Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park. Enter through the Sixth Street entrance and you’ll see the tents set up near the skate park and swimming pool. For more information, vis
- it www.indianafarm market.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more. For more information, visit www.indianafarm market.org.
SEPT. 27
A workshop on voting laws will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Please send an email to lwvindianacounty@gmail.com to request an invitation. For more information contact Anne Simmons at the League of Women’s Voters of Indiana County at (724) 465-2824 or www.lwvindianacounty.org.
SEPT. 29
The monthly meeting of the Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the home of member Sammie Mann, 1809 Route 285 East, Indiana. This month’s meeting will feature Herbalist Dana Driscoll who will speak on gathering edible plants in the wild and will include a hands-on experience foraging in a nearby field. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded. We welcome guests and new members. For more information, please contact Carrie Bloomquist at (724) 272-4182.
OCT. 1
Levity’s End of Summer Bash
- will be held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The Steel City Yacht Club comes back to Levity for the biggest party of the year. For more information call Levity Brewing Co. at (724) 427-5665.
- The Artist’s Hand will host a
Reception for Reignited
- from 6 to 8 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, featuring ceramics by Chuck Stump and paintings by Jim Germaux. In the fall of 1968, Jim Germaux and Chuck Stump met as incoming freshmen at the IUP Art Department. Since then, both artists have had numerous solo exhibitions and gallery representation. They also welcome the chance to exhibit together whenever the opportunity presented itself. “Reignited” marks their fifth such collaboration during the past 30 years. For more information, contact the gallery at (724) 463-8710.
OCT. 2
The IUP Homecoming Parade
- will begin at 10 a.m. with the theme of “Decades.” The parade will start at 11th and Philadelphia streets and travel east to Sixth and Philadelphia streets, before turning south on Sixth street, West on Church Street to Oakland Avenue and southwest on Oakland Avenue to 11th street where the parade will end. For more information, contact the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement at (724) 357-2598 or email bdry lie@iup.edu.
- Founders Gallery and Gifts will host
Fall in Love With Art
- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell Street in Blairsville. Come visit for a fall open house. A variety of artists will have handmade items available for purchase on and around the patio. For more information, contact Larissa Csanyi at (724) 675-8574.
A Walk in the White’s Woods Nature Center
- will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the 12th Street entrance. This walk will include a 3.7-mile loop via the Fleming and Spring trails. Friends of White’s Woods will provide a map at the entrance. Contact Pat Heilman at pheilman76@comast.net or visit face book.com/FriendsofWhitesWoods.
Electrofishing
- will be held at 2 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Center, 170 Route 259 Penn Run. Join IUP’s David Janetski to learn about Yellow Creek’s local fish populations, common fish sampling methods and help electoshock live fish. Electroshocking is a safe and effective way to survey fish populations and learn about stream health. This program requires pre-registration by emailing Lisa Meadows at limead ows@pa.gov with your name, phone, email and number, by Sept. 30.
OCT. 2-3
Smicksburg’s Annual Fall Fest will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Always a favorite time in Smicksburg as the fall foliage adds a special beauty to all the festivities and entertainment this fabulous weekend.
For more information, contact Smicksburg Specialty Shops at (814) 257-8553.